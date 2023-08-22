UNION COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million has been sold, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at the GIANT Food Stores, located at 224 Hardwood Drive in Lewisburg, Union County. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$1,000,000 Cash Corner$ is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. More information is available about the game on the Lottery’s website or and official app.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. The Pennsylvania Lottery urges winners to immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Scratch-Offs are distributed at random. This neans the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.

The Pennsylvania Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold after a prizes are claimed.