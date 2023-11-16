(WHTM) — A $1 million-winning lottery ticket for the “$1 Million Money Tree” Scratch-Off game was sold in Pennsylvania.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Pantry 1 Food Mart located at 261 East Union Boulevard in Bethlehem. The store earned a $5,000 bonus for the sale.

The $20 Scratch-Off Game “$1 Million Money Tree” offers top prizes of $1 million.

Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off game winners must claim their prizes before the expiration date of one year from the game’s end-sale date. These dates are posted at palottery.com.

To claim a prize, the lottery encourages winners to immediately sign the back of their tickets and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Scratch-Off tickets are distributed at random. The Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold until after prizes have been claimed and tickets have been validated.