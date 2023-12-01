(WHTM) — A $1 million winning Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket has been sold in Luzerne County.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning Millionaire Bucks Scratch-Off ticket was sold at the Convenient Food Mart, located at 610 South Main St., in Pittston. The store earned a $5,000 for the sale.

Millionaire Bucks is a $20 game with top prizes of $1 million.

Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date. These dates are posted on palottery.com.

The Pennsylvania Lottery encourages winners to immediately sign the back of their tickets and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Scratch-Off prizes are distributed at random and the Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold until after prizes have been claimed.