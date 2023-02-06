MCKEESPORT, PA (WTAJ) – One officer has been killed and another is in critical condition following a shooting outside of Pittsburgh, according to the McKeesport Mayor’s Office.

The officers were reporting to a domestic call on Grandview Avenue in McKeesport when they were shot. The mayor of McKeesport confirmed in a Facebook post that one of the officers died due to his injuries and the other is in critical condition.

No word on the suspect has been given at this moment.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The mayor’s office did not release the identity of either officer but asked the public to keep the police department in their thoughts and to respect the privacy of the officers and their families.

The shooting is the second fatal shooting of a police officer in Allegheny County this year. Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot while attempting to capture a suspect on January 2.

Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge President Joseph Regan today issued the following statement regarding the loss of a McKeesport police officer and the critical injury of a second officer.

“These officers left their homes knowing it was their duty to protect and serve McKeesport regardless of the outcome. Today, they made sacrifices we hoped and prayed they would never need to make. They are heroes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families affected by this horrific tragedy and to the McKeesport Police Department during this very difficult time.”