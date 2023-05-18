READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Ten people were arrested during a multi-day gun violence operation in Reading.

The Reading Police Department says the neighborhood Gun Violence Unit conducted the operations between May 11-16 with a focus on initiatives to disrupt acts of gun violence.

As a result of the operations, 10 arrests were made and five firearms were seized. Seven of those arrested were charged with a felony, one was charged with a misdemeanor, and two were wanted individuals.

The Neighborhood Gun Violence Unit, which began in February, is staffed by the police department’s patrol and investigation divisions. Since it began, the unit has made 37 arrests and seized 13 illegal firearms.

Anyone with information relating to gun violence can call Reading Police at 610-655-6116.