(WHTM) — Many employers are either based in Pennsylvania or have offices or stores that are located in Pennsylvania. But which of these companies are considered the best?

Here are the top 10 best employers in Pennsylvania according to Forbes.com

10. University of Pennsylvania

The University of Pennsylvania is a private university located in West Philadelphia. The institution has a student population of around 28,000 students, with an alumni salary of $165,700.

UPenn employs 18,000 people and was founded way back in 1740.

9. Microsoft

This company employs around 122,000 people and engages in software services, devices, and solutions. The company was founded in Washington back in 1975 by Paul Gardner Allen and Bill Gates.

8. Vanguard

This banking company was also founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. The company employs 20,000 people and has also been on the Forbes Best Employers for Women for 2023.

7. Main Line Health

Headquartered in Radnor Township and founded in 1985, Main Line Health is a not-for-profit health system that serves portions of the Philadelphia region. The system features four hospitals, a center for drug and alcohol recovery, and more.

6. HHM – Henderson Hutcherson & McCullough

Founded in 1984, this is a certified CPA and consulting firm with offices throughout the country. This company features only 144 employees and is located in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Forbes says the company offers services to all industry groups.

5. Penn Medicine

Headquartered in Philadelphia, this company employs 44,254 people. According to their website, the organization is the nation’s first hospital and was also involved in finding the first general vaccine against pneumonia.

4. Thermo Fisher Scientific

Employing 130,000 people across the country, the company focuses on biotechnology and drugs. The company was founded on October 11, 1960, and is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. It has also been ranked in the top 200 of Forbes’ list of the best employers for women.

3. Wegmans

The supermarket chain was founded in 1916 and headquartered in Rochester, New York, Wegmans employs 53,000 people and is still family-owned.

2. Cardinal Health

This healthcare employer has 30,200 employees and provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, as well as cost-effective solutions to help the supply chain. The company is based in Ohio and and the 14th highest revenue-generating company in the United States, according to its website.

1. Amtrak

The best employer in the state is Amtrak, according to Forbes.com. This company is headquartered in Washington D.C. and employs just over 17,000 people and operates rail service in 46 out of the contiguous United States, as well as three Canadian provinces.