PENNSYLVANIA(WHTM) — Whether you enjoy red or white, dry or sweet, Pennsylvania has plenty of wineries and vineyards to try new wines and explore the process of how wine is made.
Here are some of the best wineries in the Keystone State, according to traveler reviews on TripAdvisor.
1. Crossing Vineyards and Winery
- Address: 1853 Wrightstown Rd, Washington Crossing, PA 18940-2607
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 639
- Website
2. Mount Hope Estate & Winery
- Address: 2775 Lebanon Rd, Manheim, PA 17545-8711
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 611
- Website
3. Blue Ridge Estate Winery
- Address: 239 Blue Ridge Rd, Saylorsburg, PA 18353-8131
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 183
- Website
4. Cullari Vineyards and Winery
- Address: 1251 E Chocolate Ave, Hershey, PA 17033-1254
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 188
- Website
5. Adams County Winery
- Address: 251 Peach Tree Rd, Orrtanna, PA 17353-9753
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 286
- Website
6. Deer Creek Winery
- Address: 3333 Soap Fat Rd, Shippenville, PA 16254-3031
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 286
- Website
7. Penns Woods Winery
- Address: 124 Beaver Valley Rd, Chadds Ford, PA 19317-9005
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 121
- Website
8. Cherry Valley Vineyard-Sorrenti
- Address: 130 Lower Cherry Valley Rd, Saylorsburg, PA 18353-8325
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 239
- Website
9. Nissley Vineyards and Winery
- Address: 140 Vintage Dr, Bainbridge, PA 17502-9357
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 102
- Website
10. Mount Nittany Vineyard & Winery
- Address: 300 Houser Rd Centre Hall, PA 16828
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Reviews: 59
- Website