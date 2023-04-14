PENNSYLVANIA(WHTM) — Whether you enjoy red or white, dry or sweet, Pennsylvania has plenty of wineries and vineyards to try new wines and explore the process of how wine is made.

Here are some of the best wineries in the Keystone State, according to traveler reviews on TripAdvisor.

1. Crossing Vineyards and Winery

Address: 1853 Wrightstown Rd, Washington Crossing, PA 18940-2607

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 639

Website

2. Mount Hope Estate & Winery

Address: 2775 Lebanon Rd, Manheim, PA 17545-8711

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 611

Website

3. Blue Ridge Estate Winery

Address: 239 Blue Ridge Rd, Saylorsburg, PA 18353-8131

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 183

Website

4. Cullari Vineyards and Winery

Address: 1251 E Chocolate Ave, Hershey, PA 17033-1254

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 188

Website

5. Adams County Winery

Address: 251 Peach Tree Rd, Orrtanna, PA 17353-9753

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 286

Website

6. Deer Creek Winery

Address: 3333 Soap Fat Rd, Shippenville, PA 16254-3031

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 286

Website

7. Penns Woods Winery

Address: 124 Beaver Valley Rd, Chadds Ford, PA 19317-9005

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 121

Website

8. Cherry Valley Vineyard-Sorrenti

Address: 130 Lower Cherry Valley Rd, Saylorsburg, PA 18353-8325

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 239

Website

9. Nissley Vineyards and Winery

Address: 140 Vintage Dr, Bainbridge, PA 17502-9357

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviews: 102

Website

10. Mount Nittany Vineyard & Winery