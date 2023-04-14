Bob Saget arrives at a screening of “MacGruber” on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(WHTM) — Did you know lots of famous comedians are from Pennsylvania? Here’s abc27’s list of popular comics from the Commonwealth!

Bob Saget

Bob Saget, a legendary comic, actor, and television host, was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1956. Saget is known for his role in Full House (1987-1995), hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos, and narrating the show How I Met Your Mother.

Saget died in 2022 due to blunt trauma to his head, which was ruled accidental.

Shane Gillis

Shane Gillis is a comedian from the Midstate who has been gaining popularity over the past couple of years! Originally from Mechanicsburg and a graduate of Trinity High School, Gillis is mainly known for being cast in Saturday Night Live in 2019 before he was fired four days later due to backlash.

Since then he has appeared on several podcasts, including his own, released a comedy special on YouTube, and collaborated with filmmaker John McKeever in a sketch comedy show.

Danny Woodburn

Danny Woodburn, born in Philadelphia, is primarily known for his role as Mickey Abbott on the classic sitcom Seinfeld. Woodburn has appeared in over 150 television shows and 30 movies throughout his career such as Murder She Wrote, Jane the Virgin, The Suite Like of Zack & Cody, Watchmen, and many more.

Woodburn is also known for his work in activism regarding the disability rights movement and dwarfism.

Jeff Civillico

Jeff Civillico is a juggler, entertainer, and comedian from Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania. Civillico is known for headlining Comedy in Action at the Paris Las Vegas casino and guest staring at Nathan Burton’s magic show.

In his career, Civillico has performed at multiple Las Vegas hotels/casinos including Caesars Palace and the Flamingo.

John de Lancie

John de Lancie, born and raised in Philadelphia, has had a successful career as a writer, actor, director, producer, and comedian. De Lancie’s role as Q in several Star Trek series from 1987 through the present day is what he is most known for, but he has also appeared on shows and movies like Breaking Bad, MacGyver, Get Smart, and more.

de Lancie was diagnosed with dyslexia at a young age and did not learn to read until he was 12, but would go on to win a scholarship from Juilliard, one of the most prestigious art schools in the United States.

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart is easily one of the most famous comedians in the world right now, and he was also born and raised in Philadelphia. Hart is known for his stand-up comedy and acting roles in many TV shows and movies.

With several comedy specials (Seriously Funny, I’m a Grown Little Man, and Irresponsible to name a few), appearances in movies Little Fockers, Ride Along, The Upside, Get Hard, Scary Movie, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, as well as hosting large-scale events like the BET Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and Saturday Night Live, Hart has truly had a phenomenal career.

Abbi Jacobson

Born in Delaware County, Abbi Jacobson is a comedian, actress, illustrator, and producer. Jacobson is known for starring in Comedy Central’s Broad City from 2014 through 2019, voicing Katie Mitchell in the animated film The Mitchells vs. the Machines, and voicing Princess Bean in the animated series Disenchantment.

Jacobson also co-wrote, co-produced, and stars in the Amazon Prime series reboot of A League of Their Own, which used Pennsylvania as a filming location.

Anthony Jeselnik

Anthony Jeselnik was born in Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania in Allegheny County. Jeselnik was named in Comedy Central’s breakout comedians of the year in 2009 alongside names like Nick Kroll, Aziz Ansari, Whitney Cummings, Donald Glover, and T.J. Miller. Known for his dark comedy, Jeselnik eventually left his dream job of writing for Late Night with Jimmy Fallon after all of his pitches were shot down.

Jeselnik was invited to participate in the Roast of Donald Trump, the Roast of Charlie Sheen, and the Roast of Roseanne Barr. Jeselnik also released several comedy specials and albums, as well as hosting his own Comedy Central series The Jeselnik Offensive.

April Macie

April Macie is a writer, actress, and comedian born in Easton, Pennsylvania. As part of the United Service Organization, Macie has performed stand-up comedy in over 68 countries as well as appearing on E! Entertainment, Fuel TV, NBC’s Last Comic Standing, and Sirius XM Radio.

Macie was a regular guest on the Howard Stern Show, where she won the “Hottest and Funniest Chick” competition in 2008. Macie also performed in episode five of Netflix’s Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready in 2019.

Blaine Capatch

Blaine Capatch is another comedian from the Midstate! Born in York but raised in Dallastown, Capatch graduated from Dallastown Area High School in 1983 and attended York College of Pennsylvania.

With his partner Patton Oswalt, Capatch worked as a sketch writer for MADtv and also wrote for The Martin Short Show, Blue Collar TV, Web Soup, and Comedy Central’s various roasts. From 2001-2002 Capatch hosted a comedy quiz show on the Comedy Channel called Beat the Geeks.