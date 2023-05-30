PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a few metropolitan areas which contain many skyscrapers. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh and everywhere in between, many cities around the commonwealth have at least one skyscraper.

Here are the 10 tallest buildings in the state of Pennsylvania.

10. One PPG Place

This building is located in Pittsburgh and has a height of 635 feet or 194 meters. The building was constructed in 1984. According to emporis.com, the tower contains 19,750 panes of glass and a glass “winter garden” on the west side.

This is PPG Place in downtown Pittsburgh Monday, July 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

9. BNY Mellon Center

This building also calls Pittsburgh home. The building was finished in 1983 and contains 54 stories. The height from the ground to the roof is 725 feet and it is the tallest building constructed in Pittsburgh in the 1980s.

This is the BNY Mellon Center in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

8. FMC Tower at Cira Centre South

Located in Philadelphia, this building was constructed between the years of 2014 and 2017. The tower contains 47 floors and features a height of 730 feet. Its main usages are for commercial office space and apartments.

A preliminary rendering of the building before being constructed in 2014. (AP Photo)

7. Three Logan Square

Also located in Philly, the building had a few names over the years such as the Bell Atlantic Tower and the Verizon Tower. Located in Center City, construction was completed in 1991. The building features 55 floors and a height of 739 feet. The northern part of the lot is occupied by a shaded plaza with a fountain.

Three Logan Square is the brown building located in the center of the photo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

6. BNY Mellon Center

No, that is not a typo. There are two BNY Mellon Centers. This one is in Philadelphia and was called Mellon Bank Center until 2009. The building features 54 floors and a height of 792 feet. Back in 1992, the building won the Philadelphia Business Journal Award.

The BNY Mellon Center lit up for the Fourth of July in 1999 (AP Photo/William Thomas Cain)

5. U.S. Steel Tower

This building is the tallest building in Pittsburgh. The tower also known as the UPMC Building is a 64-story building that opened in 1971. The facade is made of steel and is a dark brown color. The building is 841 feet tall from the base of the tower to the roof.

A sign marks the headquarters for UPMC, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, atop the US Steel Tower, in the skyline of Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

4. Two Liberty Place

The next two buildings are sister buildings located in Philadelphia. Two Liberty Place is the smaller Liberty Place skyscraper complex. When completed in the 1990s it was the second tallest building in the city, behind its sister building One Liberty Place. The building is 58 floors high and is 847 feet tall.

Two Liberty Place’s spire contains fewer gabled setbacks giving the tower a lower appearance.

Liberty Two’s west face photographed, Thursday, June 12, 2008, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek)

3. One Liberty Place

One Liberty Place is the taller of the two Liberty Place skyscrapers. Prior to the construction of the building (and its sister), there was an informal nonbinding agreement not to build any structure in Center City higher than the statue of William Penn on top of Philadelphia City Hall. The tradition lasted until 1984 when it was announced that Liberty Place would be built.

One Liberty Place is 61 stories tall and is 945 feet. The building was the tallest in Philadelphia up until 2008, with the completion of the Comcast Center, and drew influence from the Chrysler Building. The skyscraper also features a 146-foot spire.

One Liberty Place building in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Photo: Business Wire via AP)

2. Comcast Center

Located in Center City Philadelphia, the building was completed in 2008 and is 974 feet tall and features 58 floors. It de-throned One Liberty Place as the city’s tallest building when it opened. The structure features a central concrete core with steel-framed floors. Comcast leases about 89% of the building.

This Wednesday, March 29, 2017, photo shows the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

1. Comcast Technology Center

Located in Center City Philadelphia, this is the tallest building in Pennsylvania and the 14th tallest in the United States. The building, which features 60 floors and a height of 1,121, is one block west of the Comcast Center. It was completed in 2017 and opened in October 2018 with retail space, a hotel, television studies, and offices for Comcast engineers.