READING Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager has died after a fire in Reading, Berks County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 21.

According to the Reading Police Department, fire and police officials responded to the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m. for a structure fire.

When officials arrived on the scene, they were able to enter the structure and found a 63-year-old man. He was transported to Reading Hospital for his injuries. The man is currently listed in critical condition, according to officials.,

Fire crews found a 13-year-old girl who was pronounced dead.,

At this time the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office, according to police.