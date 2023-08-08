YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-time Central Pennsylvania company recently unveiled a new one-million-square-foot warehouse facility.

Wolf Home Products (Wolf’s), which is based in York County, recently unveiled a new 1 million square foot warehouse in Wilmington, Illinois. According to Wolf’s, the new warehouse was designed to “create efficiencies and better serve customers across the Midwest.”

The new warehouse is located at 30350 South Graaskamp Boulevard in Illinois and will support Wolf’s national growth strategy. According to Wolf’s, in addition to expansive product storage, logistics, and deliveries, the new warehouse will also feature an employee and product training center, showroom vignettes, and office spaces.

The company says it hopes that with this new facility, they’ll be able to support & train industry professionals and continue to deliver high-quality products efficiently.

“This is a milestone day for us – we couldn’t be more excited about the opening of this facility, and the increased efficiencies it creates to allow us to better service our customers,” Craig Danielson, CEO of Wolf Home Products said. “With multiple capabilities and offerings under one roof, this expansive warehouse signifies our commitment of delivering high-quality building products and fostering business growth for our customers and suppliers in Midwestern market.”

Though operations have already begun at the new warehouse, Wolf’s hopes to have it fully operational by January 1, 2024.

According to Wolf’s, this new warehouse is now their biggest building products distribution center in the entire country. Wolf Home Products was first founded back in 1843 along the Susquehanna River – the company began as a single store selling dry goods and lumber.