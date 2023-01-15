HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after a shooting took place at a movie theater in Hazle Township, Luzerne County during the evening hours of Saturday, Jan. 14.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at around 8:15 p.m. to the Regal Cinema, located at 400 Laurel Mall Drive in Hazle Township for a report of shots fired. Through an investigation, it was determined that a 19-year-old man was struck by gunfire in the lobby area of the cinema. The shooter fled the scene shortly afterward.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Sunday, Jan. 15. PSP reported that the victim, identified as Luis Manuel Luna of Hazleton died from his injuries sustained from the incident.

PSP has stated that although the shooting happened in a public place where people were put in direct danger, the shooting itself has been considered an isolated incident where the victim was targeted by the shooter.

There is no word on if any suspects have been apprehended in relation to this incident at this time. The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

PSP has said that the investigation remains active by the Troop N Major Case Team. Updated information will be released when it becomes available so as to not jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.