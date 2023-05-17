(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging announced today that their 2022-23 Senior Community Center grants are going to 48 senior centers throughout Pennsylvania.

The grants total $2 million in funding, which was appropriated by the General Assembly from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The grant will help with the following:

Fund projects based on the needs expressed in their applications

Updating and modernizing facilities

Providing new health and entertainment programs

Upgrading technology

Enhancing nutrition services

Below is the list of Senior Community Center awardees and grant amounts:

“Our Senior Community Centers are pillars in our communities and to the older adults they serve. Whether it’s a meal, health, and wellness activities, or socializing, these centers help our seniors thrive and continue to live independently as they age. Many times, a SCC may be the only interaction that an older adult has, and we want to make sure that our centers are welcoming, inclusive, and inviting,” said Acting Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “The projects funded by the Senior Community Center grants will help the recipients enhance the programs and services that are already in place as well as create new opportunities to welcome current visitors and attract new consumers.”

“The proposed additional $1 million would allow for two funding tracks, both competitive and non-competitive, which would help us reach those senior centers that traditionally have struggled with hitting the high bar required as a part of the competitive grant cycle,” Kavulich added. “Having a non-competitive track would help ensure those senior centers have funds coming into their doors to buy new computers, to get new exercise equipment or just to take care of the little everyday things that wear down over time.”

For more information on other services and programs that benefits older Pennsylvanians, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Aging website.