LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new college merger is in the works in the commonwealth.

The Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences in Lancaster plans to combine with St. Joesph’s University in Philidelphia to strengthen the educational offerings at both institutions.

The college’s nursing programs will now be introduced at St. Joseph’s. They will maintain a strong and close partnership with Penn Medicine.

“I think that what defines this merger so differently from what is happening in higher education is taking a college and university both equally strong organizationally and financially and bringing them together,” President of the Pennsylvania College of Health Science Mary Grace Simcox said.

The merger will go into effect in January 2024, pending accreditation. Nearly 2,000 students from the Lancaster college will become part of St. Joseph’s University.