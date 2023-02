(WTAJ) — You might not have hit the jackpot, but you could have won $200,000 playing the Powerball in Pennsylvania.

The key to this massive win is the Power Play, which is an option anytime you play the Powerball. One big winner matched four of five numbers and the Powerball, but they also purchased Power Play.

Saturday’s numbers (Feb. 18. 2023) were:

Numbers: 08 21 31 32 37

Powerball: 23

Power Play: 04

The Pennsylvania Lottery has not released where the winning ticket was sold at this time, however, two tickets also matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball without Power Play and won $50,000.

Make sure to check your tickets. The next Powerball drawing is Monday night, Feb. 20, with an estimated $87 million annuity.