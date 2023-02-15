(WHTM) — The U.S. commercial gaming revenue broke an annual record of $60 billion in 2022, and here in Pennsylvania, we have seen an 8.4% quarterly increase since Q4 of 2021.

According to the American Gaming Association (AGA), this annual record of revenue marks the first $60 billion year for the commercial gaming sector – previously in 2021 they reached $53 billion.

“Our industry significantly outpaced expectations in 2022,” AGA President and CEO Bill Miller said. “Simply put, American adults are choosing casino gaming for entertainment in record numbers, benefitting communities, and taking market share from the predatory, illegal marketplace.”

The commercial gaming industry reported that retail gaming accounted for 80.5% of the total revenue, where as online gaming made up 19.5% – which marked a new high. According to the AGA, over 84 million adult Americans visited a casino in the past year and online casino revenues grew 35.2% year-over-year to $5 billion.

Right here in Pennsylvania, our commercial gaming industry revenue grew as well, and according to the AGA’s Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker, Pa. has three casinos in the top 20 highest grossing casinos outside of Las Vegas. These casinos are:

Rivers Pittsburg

Wind Creek Bethlehem

Parx Casino

Courtesy of AGA

Additionally, as of 2021, Pennsylvania gaming revenue had an economic impact of $6.34 billion. According to the AGA’s State of Play Map, the gaming industry helped support 33,171 jobs across the state. Pa. also collected $2.48 billion in tax revenue in 2021.

According to the AGA, tribal casinos operators, sports betting, iGaming companies, gaming suppliers and more, have led the now $261 billion industry, and support 1.8 million jobs across the country.