ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2023 Keystone Elk Country Alliance Elk Expo is set to kick off on Saturday, July 29.

This year, the event will take place at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette on July 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and July 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., just before the popular elk rut occurs in mid-September through mid-October.

The Keystone Elk Country Alliance, a nonprofit organization, recently acquired the Elk Expo, which is considered the largest elk celebration in the northeast.

“We actually purchased it last year from the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors,” marketing director Morgan Lovenduski said. “So that’s kind of a new and exciting venture for us. We’re still in the learning process of that.”

According to Lovenduski, all of the proceeds raised from the elk expo stay in Pennsylvania to benefit local initiatives.

This year’s expo will feature exhibits, seminars, calling contests, antler-scoring experts and a presentation by Pennsylvania Game Commission Elk Biologist Jeremy Banfield.

This year, the event will be home to over 120 vendors.

“There’ll be jewelry artisans and a lot of seminars, including snake seminars, they’ll be hunting seminars, elk smart seminars, canine demonstrations from the game commission as well,” Lovenduski said.

Other featured programming includes the Pennsylvania Game Commission elk tag drawing, Keystone Elk Country Alliance bull tag raffle and live music.

The drawing of the bull tag raffle will be held at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette on Sunday, July 30, at 3 p.m. The winner will receive a hunting package that includes a bull tag, a 56-day hunting season with the opportunity to hunt across any open elk hunt zone, an optional filmed hunt for national television, a guided hunt by Trophy Rack Lodge, meat processing by Country Butcher and a shoulder mount.

The visitor center is also unveiling a new building that will be used for seminars.

“It’s kind of a replica of our old building, so it’ll be a new outdoor classroom that’ll be debuting this weekend, so we have a lot of seminars in there as well,” Lovenduski said.

Organizers also say the event provides an economic boost and increased development to the entire area.

More information about the expo can be found on Elk Expo’s website.