HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Already looking forward to some fishing in 2024? You can now buy your license from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC).

Fishing licenses, permits and even gift vouchers — a stocking stuffer for your favorite fisherman — went on sale Friday, Dec. 1.

They can be purchased through the HuntFishPA online portal on the PFBC site, on your smartphone using the FishBoatPA mobile app, or by visiting one of nearly 700 retail license-issuing agents.

Bonus: The licenses are valid immediately, meaning you can use them for 13 months (Dec. 1 2023 to Dec. 31, 2024.)

“The holiday season is a great time to start dreaming about all the fishing fun you can still have this winter or in the spring season right around the corner,” said Tim Schaeffer, PFBC Executive Director. “Whether you’re purchasing a license for yourself or a voucher to give as a gift to a family member or friend, you’ll be opening the door to fishing adventures that can become lifelong memories. When you buy your license now, it ensures that you’ll be ready to go for every fishing season for the rest of this year and next year. Thank you for investing in Pennsylvania’s fishing future.”

After purchase, your licensees can be printed immediately or saved digitally to your smartphone, which also serves as proof of possession. Remember, laws recently changed and you no longer have to openly display your fishing license.

The PFBC reminds you that spring trout season will begin statewide on Saturday, April 6, 2024, and purchasing your license early could save you from any long lines if you go in person.

“Getting someone new involved in fishing is extremely rewarding, and purchasing a fishing license gift voucher is one of the easiest ways to help them get started,” Schaeffer added about the gift voucher option.

Customers can also buy a collectible fishing license button, but only 10,000 are being produced the PFBC said — each being numbered. Unlike printing your license, these buttons will be mailed to you.