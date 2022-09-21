CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Coroner has been sent to a farm in Centre Hall where three people died in a farming accident.

State police and emergency crews were sent to the farm around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at 2926 lower Brush Valley Road in Potter Township. According to authorities on scene, a 47-year-old man, 19-year-old man and 14-year-old boy were trapped inside of a silo.

Fire and EMS on scene of incident at Lower Brush Valley Road in Centre County. 9-21-22.

Further details surrounding the accident and those involved are limited at this time.

Centre Hall Volunteer Fire Company, Miles Township Fire Company and Alpha Fire Company responded to the scene.

This comes six months after a 16-year-old boy was killed while operating a manure spreader at the farm. The teens death was ruled accidental.