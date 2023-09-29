LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that a winning scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold in Lehigh County.

The $3 Million Mega Stacks ticket was sold at Don’s Food Market, 217 East Harrison St. in Emmaus. The store earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$3 Million Mega Stacks is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year after the game’s end sale date posted on palottery.com. The Pennsylvania Lottery says winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Scratch-offs are distributed at random. This means the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know ahead of time where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery only learns where winning tickets are sold after prizes have been claimed.