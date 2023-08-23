HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has announced that four adults are now banned from all casinos in the commonwealth due to leaving minors alone in order to partake in gaming activities.

As quoted by the board, the following have been placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List:

A male and female were placed on the list after leaving a 9-year-old unattended in a vehicle in the parking garage of Wind Creek Bethlehem for 1 hour 34 minutes while they gambled at slot machines

A female patron was placed on the list after leaving a 13-year-old unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Hollywood Casino York for 39 minutes while she gambled at slot machines

A male patron was placed on the list after leaving a 6-year-old unattended in a vehicle in the parking garage of Rivers Casino Pittsburgh for 1 hour 44 minutes while he gambled at table games.

The actions performed by the board are to serve as a reminder that adults are prohibited from leaving minors alone in the parking lot, a hotel, or other venues at a casino. This is due to being in a potentially unsafe environment for the minor, according to the board.

Leaving minors unattended also subjects adults to criminal prosecution in addition to being banned from Pennsylvania casinos.