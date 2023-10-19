(WHTM) – Charges have been filed against 50 individuals in Pennsylvania for public assistance fraud.

The Office of State Inspector General filed the felony charges during September 2023 saying restitution owed to the state totals $584,874.

Additional savings will be realized as the defendants are temporarily disqualified from receiving public benefits from programs they allegedly defrauded.

Those charged allegedly misrepresented household circumstances to receive taxpayer-funded public benefits they were not entitled to.

“The agents of the Office of State Inspector General relentlessly pursue integrity in Pennsylvania’s public benefits system,” said State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller. “Program integrity is key to preserving these programs within the Commonwealth, and it helps to ensure that funding is available for those who need it.”

If convicted, these individuals face a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine. In cases of SNAP, Cash Assistance, or Subsidized Day Care fraud, defendants also face a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they allegedly defrauded.

You can anonymously report suspected welfare fraud on the OSIG website or by calling the Welfare Fraud Tipline: 1-800-932-0582.