HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Office of the State Inspector General has announced it has filed public assistance fraud charges against individuals during May 2023.

The office filed the charges against 52 individuals during the month of May. The restitution owed to the Commonwealth in these cases totals $347,497. The office says that additional cost savings will be realized as the defendants will be temporarily disqualified from receiving public benefits from the programs they allegedly defrauded.

“It is imperative that we fulfill our duty to the citizens of Pennsylvania by ensuring the proper allocation of public benefits,” said State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller. “We are fortunate to partner with the Department of Human Services (DHS) to uphold the integrity of these programs and preserve the public’s confidence in assistance programs.”

Allegedly, these individuals misrepresented themselves and received taxpayer-funded public benefits to which they were not entitled.

If these individuals are found guilty, the maximum penalty defendants face for public assistance fraud is seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000. You can anonymously report suspected welfare fraud on the OSIG website or call the Welfare Fraud Tipline: 1-800-932-0582.