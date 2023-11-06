HAMBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were arrested after nearly 600 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from a Berks County gas station.

Pennsylvania State Police say on Nov. 2, Troopers responded to the Love’s Truck stop on Mountain Road for a theft. Employees told State Police there was a vehicle involved in three incidents where 580 gallons of diesel valued at over $2,780 was stolen.

State Police say the box truck was equipped with two additional 150-gallon saddle fuel tanks and a “false front” inside the truck made out of plywood.

When the false front was removed, Troopers found a large inner storage tank allowing 1,275 gallons of fuel to be stored.

Dariel Milian Vizcaino and Dagoberto Manso Sosa, both of Elizabeth, New Jersey, were each charged with three felonies including retail theft. Bail for both was set at $200,000.