PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is home to a plethora of wildlife. The state has managed to recover species of wildlife including the Bald Eagle, Osprey, and Peregrine Falcon. However, this unfortunately hasn’t been the case for all animals.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, there are a total of six animals that have been extirpated from the state. The term extirpation is interchangeable with local extinction, meaning that the animal exists elsewhere in the world, just not in the local geographical area.

These are the six animals who are extirpated from Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission:

Canada Lynx

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Canada Lynx is a mid-sized carnivore that lives across most of northern North America. The Lynx was listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 2000, due to a lack of habitat availability.

Cougar

According to National Geographic, Cougars are the fourth largest wildcat after lions, tigers, and jaguars. They are carnivores and are native to the Americas. Cougars aren’t considered endangered, however depending on the location, they may have lesser of a presence.

Delmarva Fox Squirrel

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Delmarva Fox Squirrels are very large squirrels that eat seeds of pine, oaks, beech, walnut, and hickories, as well as insects and bird eggs. This squirrel is listed as endangered and most likely extirpated from the state.

Moose

According to National Geographic, the Moose is a mammal that can weigh close to 2,000 pounds. They’re herbivores that live throughout Europe, North America, and Asia. Moose are not endangered; however, they were hunted to the point of extinction in Pennsylvania.

Wolf

According to National Geographic, Wolves are the largest members of the dog family. They are carnivores that can weigh up to 175 pounds. Wolves used to be plentiful across North America, however, over time their populations began to decline.

Wolverine

According to National Geographic, this omnivore can travel up to 15 miles a day in search of food. They live throughout northern latitudes of Europe, Asia, and North America. This tough and extremely dangerous animal no longer lives in Pennsylvania.