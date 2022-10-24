MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Powerball Jackpot has reached an estimated annuity value of $625 million, or $299.8 million cash, for the next drawing. This drawing will take place Monday, Oct. 24.

“This $625 million jackpot prize is now the 8th largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko in a release.

This is the second time this year that the Powerball jackpot has been valued at over $600 million. The last time this occurred was in a drawing that took place back on Jan. 5. Tickets in California and Wisconsin ended up splitting a $632.6 million jackpot, the release from the Pennsylvania Lottery says.

A Powerball jackpot was recently won in Pennsylvania in August. In Pennsylvania, the recent jackpot run has generated over $49.7 million in sales, according to the release, which has created a profit of more than $19.9 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians.

If there isn’t a Powerball winner Monday night, the jackpot for the Wednesday, Oct. 26, drawing will be at an estimated $680 million, or $326.1 million cash.

If you are interested in playing the lottery and are looking to purchase Powerball tickets, you can buy them online or in-store.

You can also pool ticket purchases, and pool play forms can be found here.

If you happen to be the lucky winner, you have one year from the drawing date to claim your prize.