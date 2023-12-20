(WPHL)– A local Philadelphia news helicopter has crashed in South Jersey, tragically ending the lives of both the photographer and pilot on board.

Our partners at 6ABC are reporting that two crew members on board of a Chopper 6 were killed in a crash in Burlington County, at 8 p.m., Tuesday night.

New Jersey State Park Police Chief George Fedorczyk held a press conference on Wednesday morning, confirming the crash:

Chopper 6 had been returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore and went down in the area of Wharton State Forest, where the crash site was found.

At this time, names are not being released, but 6ABC says the crew members both had a long history with the station and worked on the Action News team for many years.

The helicopter was last airborne over Wharton State Forest when it crashed. New Jersey State Police troopers were able to locate the crash site on the ground. It is very hard to access due to its location in the woods.

Chopper 6 was a 2013 American Eurocopter AS-350A-STAR, leased from U.S. Helicopters Inc. based in North Carolina.

The FAA arrived at 3 a.m. but the official cause of the crash, which is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, has not been announced.

Our hearts go out to the entire 6ABC team.

Stay with PHL17 for more on this breaking news story.