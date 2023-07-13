PHILADELPHIA (WPHL) — A 75-year-old Philadelphia man was killed in a midday hit & run near the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon in what appears to have started as a simple traffic stop.

It began as the Secret Service was attempting to pull over the driver of a 2006 Honda Accord for an expired registration at the intersection of 17th and Constitution Ave. NW around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver initially indicated that they would stop but instead sped off toward the World War II Memorial, running a red light and hitting the unidentified 75-year-old Philadelphia man as well as a 13-year-old girl.

The man was treated at the scene but later died of his injuries. The unidentified 13-year-old girl suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive.

Ehab Sorour was walking down Constitution Avenue, near the National Mall when he saw the tragedy unfold and said it was a traumatic scene.

“The scene was so traumatic,” said Sorour. “Everything just shut down. They closed the roads, people that were around they were just shocked.”

Sorour says he saw the driver blow through the crosswalk — hitting the man and young girl — and then take off and leave them lying in the street.

“It was traumatic actually,” Sorour said. “I can’t believe people are that much in a rush. And they can’t just stop and check if a guy is alright or anything.”

Tourist Shayne McLaren, and his young daughter, happened upon the scene shortly after the incident occurred and was shaken by what he saw.

“For that to happen, it’s very disturbing because you won’t know whether it was an accident or if someone intentionally did that,” he said. “We’re definitely being very vigilant now.”

In a statement, the Secret Service said they are working to locate the driver of the vehicle who was last seen speeding down 17th Ave.

“Police are working to locate the suspect and our deepest condolences go out to the victim’s family,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

Anyone with information related to this incident and investigation can contact the U.S. Park Police at (202) 379-4877.