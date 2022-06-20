WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — The community of Wellsboro’s weeklong celebration of the blooming of the Laurel coronated its 2022 Laurel Queen last weekend, as well as hosted the Laurel Festival Parade, arts and crafts competition, and more.

On Saturday, June 18, 2022, the week-long celebration concluded with several events. The day started at 9:00 a.m. with a 10k foot race and 2-mile fun run at Packer Park. At the same time, the festival hosted a juried arts & crafts fair and the “International Streets of Foods”.

The festival’s parade featured high school bands, drum and bugle corps, Shriner’s units, floats, fire trucks, and more from throughout the state.

Finally, at 6:30, the festival announced the Coronation of 2022 Laurel Queen at the Coolidge Theatre.

On Sunday, a Union Church Service wrapped up the event at The Green in Wellsboro.

The festival was first held in 1938 and was started by a local businessman named Larry Woodin, who hoped to boost a sagging economy by promoting the beauty of Pennsylvania’s Grand Canyon. Today the festival is sponsored by the Wellsboro Foundation, Inc., and administered by the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event is organized by a committee of volunteers who work year-round to ensure its success.