BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Nine juvenile inmates have escaped the Abraxas Academy, a “secure youth treatment” facility in Morgantown, Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police say the youths escaped around 8 p.m. on Sunday night.

The nine inmates are juvenile aged males last known to be wearing white/gray shirts and shorts.

According to the Robeson Township Police Department, anyone in the area of Interstate 176 and Route 10 should be vigilant.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 immediately.