PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Moonshot Poster Contest winners were announced today by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE), the Moonshot Museum, Astrobotic, and the Readiness Institute at Penn State.

Celebrating SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, students in grades 3 through 12 were able to enter the contest.

“Pennsylvania is making history with the launch of the Peregrine Lunar Lander, and the Moonshot Poster Contest winners will forever be a part of this momentous achievement,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “The fantastic student artwork entered in this contest demonstrates how art and science can work in tandem to inspire students to learn, grow, and achieve.”

State Award Winners:

1st Place Elementary School – Autumn Hollister (4th Grade, North Pocono Intermediate School) Grand Prize Winner & Spirit of Enterprise Award

1st Place Middle School – Enzo Reilsono (6th Grade, Moon Area Middle School) Pennsylvania Pride Award

1st Place High School – Laura Gula (10th Grade, Lower Dauphin High School) Artistic Expression Award

1st Place Western Region – Sophia Baker (3rd Grade, Grandview Elementary School) Inspiring the Future Award

1st Place Central Region – Vedika Burman (3rd Grade, Central Dauphin Cyber Academy) Science Storytelling Award

1st Place Eastern Region – Rachel Feng (5th Grade, Liberty Valley Intermediate School) Cosmic Creativity Award

Autumn Hollister

Rachel Feng

Vedika Burman

Sophia Baker

Laura Gula

Enzo Reilsono

Artistic Merit Award Winners:

Theodore Bangay (3rd Grade, Bradford Woods Elementary)

Isabella Cortese (5th Grade, Stewart Elementary School)

Mia Frantz (9th Grade, Northeastern High School)

Theodore Bangay

Mia Frantz

Isabella Cortese

“Congratulations to every young artist who looked to the Moon as a cosmic canvas and created inspiring space art,” said Mike Hennessy, Manager of Learning & Programs, Moonshot Museum. “It was incredible to see so many vibrant posters illustrating the history-making voyage of Pennsylvania’s Peregrine spacecraft. To every student who participated, we celebrate you as the next generation of Pennsylvanians who will lead us to the Moon and beyond. Keep looking up!”

Combining STEM education and the arts the Moonshot Poster Contest was a celebration for the Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lunar Lander.

“We were over the moon with the submissions and so proud of all of the contestants. We are excited to see so many learners engaged in STEAM and space exploration,” said Justin W. Aglio, Ed.D., Associate Vice President, Outreach and Executive Director, Readiness Institute. “Overall, the future of Pennsylvania is bright!”

Over 200 submissions were received and judged by art and science educators and space industry professionals.

Winners of the State Award received a VIP tour of the Astrobotic Headquarters in Pittsburgh, a certificate, and a mission patch.

The Merit Award winners received a certificate and a mission patch.