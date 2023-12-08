(WHTM) – An idea from the western U.S. could help animals and people here in Pennsylvania, it’s called the “Wild Crossings Program.”

That’s the federal program. Pennsylvania leaders have an idea for what will be called “Wildlife Corridors” here.

The state will get nearly a million dollars in federal infrastructure money.

abc27 asked the Game Commission for an example of how similar “Corridors” are already helping in western states.

Bob Frye of the Pennsylvania Game Commission said, “Let’s say elk that are at higher elevations at certain times of the year when they move to lower elevations, they’re places they kind of get funneled where they either go through a sort of an underpass and it takes them under a highway or maybe an overpass. It takes them up over the highway and basically keeps them off the roads so that they’re not interacting with traffic.”

So you can imagine how similar “Corridors” could help, for example, deer in Pennsylvania – protecting them and the motorists who so often hit them.