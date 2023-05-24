(WHTM) – An influx of people will be traveling either by air or road this holiday weekend.

AAA predicts 42.3 million Americans will be hitting the road for the holiday, which is close to pre-pandemic levels.

However, if you’re flying, the airports won’t be as crowded. Harrisburg International Airport expects Thursday and Sunday to be the busiest days with 18,000 passengers, slightly less than last year.

Scott Miller, spokesperson for Harrisburg International Airport said, “There are fewer pilots and fewer planes right now and airfare is much higher than it was a year ago, not only here but nationwide.”

“Road trips are up six percent in comparison from last year and we know gas prices have a lot to do with it. There was a lot of people concerned about that, many maybe paused travel for a little but as of now the average cost for a gallon of gas in PA is $3.67 a gallon, that’s a $1.10 less than what we were paying last year,” said Doni Lee Spiegel, spokesperson for AAA Central Pennsylvania.

AAA says the busiest day to travel is Friday and if you want to avoid traffic, travel in the morning or later in the evening.