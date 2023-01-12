CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Senator Doug Mastriano announced Thursday that more than $10 million in state funding has been awarded to improve water systems in Adams and Franklin counties.

The water systems in Bear Valley and Biglerville Borough will be the target of this award.

“One of the limited roles of government is to ensure residents have access to clean drinking water,” Mastriano said. “This investment will help deliver clean drinking water to residents in Bear Valley and Biglerville Borough for years to come.”

The first project was awarded a total of $8.5 million. This money went towards paying for three drinking water wells and 15,000 feet of water main at the Fort Loudoun Water Treatment Facility in Peters Township.

The current water system is producing one million gallons a day; however, the average daily use was 1.2 million gallons per day. The system is connected to and can receive water from the Borough of Chambersburg, but this water isn’t available when the borough needs it for its own users.

“The project in Peters Township will increase production so the water system is able to meet the demands of local residents,” Mastriano said.

The project is set to begin in May, and it is anticipated to be completed by the beginning of Nov. 2024.

A total of $2 million was awarded to help the Biglerville Borough Authority replace 3,350 feet of water main and 1,250 feet of pipe located along East York Street. Five fire hydrants will also be replaced.

The system in Biglerville Borough has experienced water main leaks, causing service disruptions for local residents.

“The Biglerville Borough project will replace an aging water pipe system and provide more reliability for local consumers,” Mastriano said.

This project is scheduled to begin in March and will be completed by the beginning of 2024.

Funding for the projects is being provided through loans made available by PENNVEST, the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority.

The $8.5 million low-interest loan awarded to the Bear Valley Franklin County Pennsylvania Joint Authority will cover the entire cost of the project in Peters Township. The Biglerville Borough Authority will benefit from a $2 million low-interest loan from PENNVEST.

The loan together with a more than $110,000 grant provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) will cover the total $2.1 million cost of the project.