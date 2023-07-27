(WHTM) – Seven adults are now banned from all casinos in Pennsylvania for leaving nine children unattended while they gambled, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Adults are prohibited from leaving children unattended in the parking lot, garage, hotel, or other venues at a casino. They may also face criminal prosecution in addition to being placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List.

A man and woman were placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after the Gaming Control Board says they left a 9-year-old child unattended in a hotel room at Mt. Airy Casino for nearly eight hours over a 2.5 day period while they gambled.

A man was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after allegedly leaving a 3-year-old child unattended in a vehicle at the Rivers Casino Philadelphia parking garage for 35 minutes while he gambled in the sportsbook.

A woman was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after the Gaming Control Board says she left four children ages 2-13 unattended in a vehicle at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh for 40 minutes while she patronized the casino and observed an acquaintance gambling.

A man was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List for allegedly leaving a 7-year-old unattended in a vehicle at the Parx Casino Bensalem parking lot for 23 minutes while he gabled in the sportsbook and at a slot machine.

A man was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion list for leaving an 11-month-old child unattended in a vehicle in the Rivers Casino Philadelphia parking lot for 42 minutes while he gambled at table games.

The Gaming Control Board says since the start of 2022 through June 2023 there have been a total of 397 incidents of adults leaving 633 minors unattended to gamble.