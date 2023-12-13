(WHTM) — The Supreme Court agreed to take up a case that could widely restrict access to the abortion pill Wednesday.

It concerns the drug “Mifepristone” that — combined with another drug — is one of the most common abortion methods in America.

The justices will hear appeals from the Biden administration and the drug maker to decide whether to reverse a lower court ruling that would no longer allow the pill to be distributed by mail.

Pennsylvania advocates on both sides of the issue are deeply split.

“This is just weaponization, it’s politicization of what is happening,” Adam Hoesy of Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania said. “This is just an attempt to make things more confusing.”

“I think it’s important to recognize the fact that to be truly pro-life affirming, you need to protect both mother and child,” Maria Gallagher of the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Justices will hear arguments early next year and will give their ruling by the end of June