(WHTM) — Rock band Aerosmith has announced their final tour on Monday, May 1, with the tour kicking off on September 2 in Philadelphia.

The Peace Out tour will feature five decades of the band’s biggest hits as the band celebrates 50 years of being one of America’s greatest rock bands. In addition, THX will bring their Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge audio technology so fans don’t miss a second of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio.

In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

Aerosmith also shared news of drummer Joey Kramer’s absence from this touring run. ‘“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed,” the band said in a statement.

The 40-date tour will kick off in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 2. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, May 5, and can be found here.

The Black Crowes will also be joining the band for the tour.