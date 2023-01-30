HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Aetna Better Health Kids, a CVS Health Company, announced on Monday that Aetna donated $50,000 the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Violence (PCADV), as well as nearly $100,000 to five Pennsylvania community partners.

Aetna donated $50,000 to PCADV to provide education and assistance to connect survivors of domestic violence and their children with trauma-informed, affordable health care.

“Many barriers exist for domestic violence survivors who are trying to leave abusive situations. Access to safe and affordable health care is one of the most significant needs for fleeing survivors and their children,” said Jennifer Q. Beittel, chief philanthropic officer of PCADV. “Our work with Aetna Better Health Kids will be key to connecting domestic violence advocates with insurance providers to safely help survivors and their children enroll with ease in CHIP or other health plan options at a time when they need it most. We’re grateful for Aetna’s investment to support Pennsylvania’s families.”

Aetna Better Health Kids will collaborate with PCADV and its member programs to identify individuals and families who would benefit from access to health care, as well as address the confidentiality needs of domestic violence survivors and their children during plan enrollment.

Domestic violence advocates will also receive ongoing training and support for safely enrolling survivors and their children in Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) or other health plan options.

“Often, the greatest need for survivors and their children fleeing domestic violence is access to affordable health care, so we’re grateful to be working with PCADV to connect those impacted by abuse with health care benefits,” said Jerold Mammano, Division President, Aetna Medicaid. “Our announcement raises visibility of our commitment to supporting domestic violence victims as well as the larger Pennsylvania community through additional donations we’re making.”

Aetna Better Health Kids announced that in addition to the PCADV donation, they have also pledged donations totaling nearly $100,000 to five Pennsylvania community partners. These donations will help support youth in under-resourced communities throughout the state.

Donations were provided to the following communities:

The Salvation Army Western PA Division Camp Allegheny initiative to provide mental, emotional and physical support to children attending the camp

Communities in Schools of Pennsylvania to host parent engagement events and support their work across the Central Pennsylvania region

Pocono Mountains United Way to continue operating its Health Start Early Childhood Screening Program, which serves Monroe County children with age-specific screenings to observe a child’s normal development in the areas of speech and language, fine and gross motor skills, social and emotional growth, cognition, self-help, vision, hearing, dental and the detection of autism

Crispus Attucks York for their plans to hold a Mental Health Expo for students and families attending the Crispus Attucks Charter School and Rising Stars program, providing access to mental health providers in York within the Aetna network and access to CHIP registration

American Lung Association to support it’s NOT for Me program, the American Lung Association’s free mobile-friendly online program to help teens stop vaping or using other tobacco products

Aetna Better Health Kids has pledged to make community investments of more than $320,000 to organizations in Pennsylvania.