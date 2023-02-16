HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday acting Attorney General Michelle Henry announced that the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General has entered a settlement agreement with Eagle Disposal of PA, Inc., after they failed to collect trash from almost 2,000 residential customers.

According to the office of the Attorney General, Eagle Disposal allegedly violated Pennsylvania’s Unfair Trade Practice and Consumer Protection Law.

Eagle Disposal is a waste management company the offers commercial and residential services that include garbage and recycling collection.

The investigation showed that in 2021, Eagle Disposal failed to collect trash and/or recycling from over 1,800 residential subscription customers for multiple weeks at a time.

“Eagle Disposal let down Pennsylvanians, leaving many families to contend with garbage and recycling that should have been collected in a timely manner,” said Acting Attorney General Henry. “Pennsylvania’s citizens deserve service providers that honor agreements and take responsibility for mistakes when they occur. My office will continue to hold companies like Eagle Disposal accountable.”

According to the office of the Attorney General, the settlement, known as an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance (AVC), states that Eagle Disposal has agreed to do the following:

Refund payments for any missed collections for Pennsylvania customers who subscribed to residential trash and recycling service as of Jan. 1, 2021, and who have not yet received a refund from Eagle Disposal.

Provide their customers with the option of receiving an email or text in lieu of a phone call when the company believes that the trash won’t be collected on time.

Clearly and conspicuously disclose to all customers that its recycling services are either included in the quarterly price or available at an additional cost.

Pay the Commonwealth civil penalties of $30,000 and the costs of the investigation ($15,000).

If you are an affected customer who had missed pickups, you must file a complaint by doing the following:

Click here to file a complaint.

Print a complaint form by clicking here.

Send an email to consumers@attorneygeneral.gov.

Mail a letter to Agent Brett Mauser, Office of Attorney General, 15th Floor, Strawberry Square, Harrisburg, PA 17120. If you chose to send an email or letter you must include the following statement: “By completing and submitting this complaint form, I am adopting this as my online signature. I verify that I have read and understand the informational sheet about this process; and, that the information provided is true and correct to the best of my knowledge, information and belief.”



According to the office of the Attorney General, complaints must be filed no later than May 16, 2023.