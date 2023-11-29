(WHTM)– A caretaker in Pennsylvania ended up causing the death of a patient after they did not renew their medication, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office.

Kelly Gonzales, 48, the administrator at ARC of Lawrence County, a personal care home in New Castle, was arraigned Tuesday and faces manslaughter and other charges after the patient died at the home in December 2021, according to the release.

“The resident relied on this defendant’s care and professionalism — his life depended on it — and the defendant neglected that duty leading to tragic consequences,” Attorney General Henry said in a statement. “My office has no tolerance for providers who violate their duty of care and put our most vulnerable residents at risk.”

The patient was prescribed anti-seizure medication for a disorder that Gonzales did not renew. She made it seem as if the medication was expired, when it was not, by altering medical records, the release states.

For more than 10 days he did not get his medication. An autopsy after the patient’s death discovered that he died from his seizure disorder and that the levels of anti-seizure medication in his system were “well below” therapeutic level, the release reads.

“As the administrator of the personal care home, Gonzales was responsible for the administration and management of the home, including the health, safety, and well-being of the residents,” the release states. “This included ensuring the residents’ paperwork was complete, that they attended all medical appointments, and received their prescribed medication in a timely manner.”

The case will be prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Christopher R. Sherwood.