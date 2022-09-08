HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Thursday, Sept. 8 that his office has entered into a settlement agreement with an online ticket seller.

RYADD sells tickets on websites such as TicketsOnSale and OnlineCityTickets for events in and outside of Pennsylvania. The company changed its refund policy without notice and against Pennsylvania law when concerts were being canceled during the beginning of the pandemic.

“RYADD thought they could pocket money for shows that never went on,” AG Shapiro said. “Even though Pennsylvanians purchased tickets with the understanding they could qualify for a refund in the event of cancellation. RYADD took advantage of an unprecedented pandemic to go back on its agreement to provide refunds, in violation of the law. Today’s settlement puts all ticket resellers on notice: if you deceive consumers to protect your own bottom line, you’ll have to answer to my office.”

The investigation concluded that RYADD previously guaranteed consumers a full and immediate refund for a canceled event, during the pandemic, the company changed its refund policy to mandatory store credit and refused to provide refunds for canceled shows.

As part of the settlement, RYADDD has agreed to fully refund any consumer who purchased a ticket before Sept. 8 2022 to a show that was canceled and who has not received a refund.

Pennsylvanians who purchased tickets before September 8, 2022, through either OnlineCityTickets or TicketsOnSale for a show that was canceled and has not received a monetary refund should file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection online, by calling 800-441-2555 or by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov, no later than December 7, 2022.

The settlement was filed in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas by Senior Deputy Attorney General Paul D. Edger.