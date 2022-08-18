(WHTM) — American Idol is coming to Pennsylvania!

The show has announced that they will be visiting the state via zoom on Monday, Aug 29. Specific locations on where the auditions will be taking place can be found here.

Auditions will be held using custom-built Zoom technology, according to a release.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

For the third year in a row, “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, features auditions days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., making auditions easier than ever.

The above link includes full eligibility requirements, submission forms, and terms and conditions.