WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) — Amtrak has submitted applications for nearly $7.3 billion in Federal Railroad Administration funding for 14 proposed Northeast Corridor projects.

These projects are expected to modernize critical infrastructure, improve stations and expand Amtrak service.

“In order for Amtrak to continue advancing a new era of passenger rail, we must make generational investments that require federal funding,” said Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner. “Securing these grants would help reaffirm our commitment to improving and replacing critical railroad infrastructure, ensuring better service for years to come.

The funds that have been requested funding would provide the resources necessary to begin major backlog projects.

Some of the projects along the Northeast Corridor include:

B&P Tunnel Replacement (Frederick Douglass Tunnel) Program

East River Tunnel Rehabilitation Project

Susquehanna River Rail Bridge Project

Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project

Springfield Line: Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project

Bush River Bridge Replacement Program

Gunpowder River Bridge Replacement Program

Pelham Bay Bridge Replacement Project

Infrastructure Renewal and Speed Improvement Program (Washington, D.C. to New Jersey)

New Haven to Providence Capacity Planning Study

Baltimore Penn Station: Master Plan

Multiple Phase II Gateway Program Projects: New York Penn Station Expansion, Sawtooth Bridges Replacement, Highline Renewal, and State of Good Repair – Dock Bridge

“I’m proud to support Amtrak’s grant application for this funding program along its Northeast Corridor. This project will modernize the rail lines across the region and expand economic opportunities for people throughout Pennsylvania. More and better train service for PA is always a good thing in my book. Let’s get it done,” Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) said regarding the application for grants.

“When we invest in Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor, we invest in Pennsylvania’s infrastructure and economy. I will continue to advocate for federal funding to make the Commonwealth’s rail infrastructure stronger, faster, and safer so that Pennsylvanians can travel with ease and our communities can reap the economic benefits of passenger rail,” Senator Bob Casey (D- PA) said.

Amtrak states they have also applied for several grants to help improve several long-distance and state-supported routes.