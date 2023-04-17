PENNSYLVANIA,(WHTM) — The Keystone State has plenty of amusement parks, ranging from small, family-owned parks, all the way to amusement resort destinations.

Some of these parks, however, failed.

Here is a list of some of Pennsylvania’s most well-known defunct, and now abandoned, amusement parks.

William’s Grove Amusement Park, Mechanicsburg

This amusement park was in operation from 1850, all the way to 2005. The park was heavily damaged in 1972 when Hurricane Agnes swept through the region. The park introduced rides back in 1928, according to onlyinyourstate.com

The park was owned by the Hughes family and was shut down so the family could focus on the William’s Grove Speedway. The park’s coaster Cyclone is still standing, which had a maximum height of 65 feet.

Hanson’s Amusement Park, Harvey’s Lake

According to ridezone.com, the park was situated on the largest natural lake in Eastern Pennsylvania. The Lehigh Valley Railroad Picnic Grounds originally occupied the land. It featured many rides and a 65-foot high roller coaster called the Speed Hound in the early 1930s

The popularity of the park declined in the 1970s, and in 1980 Speed Hound’s structure was damaged, causing an even bigger decline in attendance. The park was sold at auction in 1984.

Maple Grove Park, Lancaster

Lifelong Lancaster County residents may recall Maple Grove Park, located along Columbia Avenue. abc27’s media partner LancasterOnline/LNP states that the park was the site of concerts, a large public swimming pool sporting events, and a roller coaster.

The park opened in 1916, with the construction of a large swimming pool, with ice skating coming the following year, LNP said.

In December 1984, the property suffered flood damage on numerous occasions. In 1993, Lancaster Township started to clean up the property and convert it into a greenway park which caused the end of the amusement park, according to LNP.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Angela Park, Hazelton

Opening in 1957, Angela Park had one roller coaster with a height of 26 feet, according to ridezone.com.

The park features a large pool, a bandshell, a train, as well as other flat rides. The park closed in the late 80s and only a few buildings, foundations, and the area where the swimming pool used to be remains. The park was owned by the family of former Congressman Lou Barletta.

Rocky Glen Amusement Park, Moosic

Opened in 1886 and existed under many names, with the park being named “Rocky Glenn” when it first opened.

Over its extensive history, the park operated eight roller coasters and many different amusement rides and included a miniature railroad. The park closed in 1988 after new owners attempted to give the park a Western theme. The antique cars that used to be at the park now operate at the still-operating Knoebles after they were sold at the park auction in 1988, and the park’s bumper boats were also purchased by Knoebels in 1982.

Rocky Springs Park, Lancaster

According to Rocky Springs Bed and Breakfast, the park opened in 1855, but in 1899, major changes began when the property was sold to Thomas Rees of Pittsburgh.

Rees began to convert the park to Rocky Springs Amusement Park. Amusement rides, concessions, a ballroom, and a theatre drew as many as 10,000 people, the Bed and Breakfast states.

The original park closed in 1966 and sat empty for years until the park was bought and reopened between 1979 and 1980, but attendance was light. The park then closed for the final time in 1984. The bed and breakfast sits on a plot of land that was part of the park.

