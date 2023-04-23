HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The 100th annual State Township Supervisors Association Conference started today in Hershey.

It’s a four-day long event that brings together over 2,500 township officials from all over Pennsylvania.

The day features dozens of workshops as an opportunity for local leaders to network and learn how to better serve their community.

David Sanko, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors said, “One of the things that township officials learn at this conference is how to provide quality government at an affordable price. It’s a great benefit to the taxpayers — we get to show them how cooperation works, how to do combined shared services, work with each other and really learn the best ideas from different parts of the state to give quality government locally and keep prices, taxes down.”

The day also features guest speakers including Governor Josh Shapiro and leaders in the Pennsylvania legislature.