CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the owner of several antique coins and pieces of jewelry left behind at a gas station.
On April 10, State Troopers in Indiana County responded to Sheetz on Route 119 Highway South for found property.
State Troopers were given a camera case found in the men’s restroom that contained antique coins such as U.S. Indian head pennies. The case also contained jewelry such as a diamond ring.
The owner(s) of the camera case and contents is asked to immediately contact State Police at 724-357-1960 and provide a detailed description of the items in order to claim them.