ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Applications for heating assistance will soon be available in Pennsylvania.

The Department of Human Services (DHS), Office of Income Maintenance Deputy Secretary, Inez Titus, and Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chair Gladys Brown Dutrieuille, announced the opening of the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) applications.

The announcement was made Monday at the Tri-County Community Action in Enola.

“LIHEAP helps some of the commonwealth’s most vulnerable people – children, older Pennsylvanians, people with disabilities, and families with low incomes – make ends meet and keep their home safe through the winter,” said Deputy Secretary Titus. “Nobody should ever have to worry that their heat will be shut off during the coldest and darkest months of the year, so I encourage anyone who may need help, or anyone who has loved ones or neighbors who could benefit from this program, to apply for LIHEAP today.”

LIHEAP is a program designed to provide financial assistance for low-income households or individuals, to help pay for heating services during the winter season. The financial assistance is provided directly to the household’s utility company or the home’s heating fuel provider in the form of a grant.

The LIHEAP cash grant offers Pennsylvanians anywhere from $300 – $1,000 in assistance – with the income limit for the program being 150% of the Federal Poverty Limit. This means to qualify for cash assistance:

Individual’s Gross Annual Income must be $20,385 or less

or less Household (Family of 4) Gross Annual Income must be $41,625 or less

According to the release, those applying for the LIHEAP crisis grant program must meet the following qualifications:

Must be in jeopardy of having their heating utility services terminated

Must have already had their heating utility services terminated

Must be out, or two weeks away from being out of deliverable fuel (fuel oil, propane, coal, or wood)

It should be noted that Pennsylvanians do NOT need to know their own eligibility in order to apply for assistance. In addition, Pennsylvanians who were previously denied the assistance are able to reapply for the program if needed, according to the release.

The application for the cash and crisis grants are set to open up on Nov. 1, 2022, and will remain open until April 28, 2023 – Pennsylvanians can apply for these grants by clicking HERE, or by calling 1-866-550-4355.

On-site County Assistance Office (COA) services are also available for those who cannot access the online services or that need assistance with signing up.