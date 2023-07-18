PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Biden-Harris Administration has approved $39 billion in federal student loans for automatic discharge this summer that includes 804,000 borrowers across the United States.

Out of the 804,000 borrowers, nearly 30,000 of them are from Pennsylvania and will receive around $1.3 billion in income-driven repayment (IDR).

“I have long said that college should be a ticket to the middle class – not a burden that weighs down on families for decades,” said President Biden. “My Administration is delivering on that commitment. Starting today, over 800,000 student loan borrowers who have been repaying their loans for 20 years or more will see $39 billion of their loans discharged because of steps my Administration took to fix failures of the past. These borrowers will join the millions of people that my Administration has provided relief to over the past two years – resulting in over $116 billion in loan relief to over 3 million borrowers under my Administration.”

Family size and borrower’s income are factors in the IDR plan that sets a borrower’s monthly student loan payment at an affordable amount.

“But we’re not stopping there. My Administration has worked hard to secure the largest increases to Pell Grants in a decade, fixed broken loan programs such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness, and created a new income-driven repayment plan that will cut undergraduate loan payments in half and bring monthly payments to zero for low-income borrowers. And, when the Supreme Court made the wrong decision, I immediately announced a new plan to open an alternative path to relief for as many borrowers as possible, as soon as possible,” said Biden.

Biden also states, “Republican lawmakers – who had no problem with the government forgiving millions of dollars of their own business loans – have tried everything they can to stop me from providing relief to hardworking Americans. Some are even objecting to the actions we announced today, which follows through on relief borrowers were promised, but never given, even when they had been making payments for decades. The hypocrisy is stunning, and the disregard for working and middle-class families is outrageous.”

The plan set by the IDR also offers forgiveness of any remaining loan balance after the borrower makes 240-300 monthly payments, which is around 20 to 25 years.

“As long as I’m in office, I will continue to work to bring the promise of college to every American,” said Biden.

Those eligible will not have to take any action to receive the IDR forgiveness.