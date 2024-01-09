An arrest has been made in connection with a 13-year-old Shih Tzu so badly neglected that he gnawed his own paw off.

Last week, a couple in the City of Erie contacted 911 claiming they found a dog that had been hit by a car. A further investigation found that the dog was actually theirs.

The dog — named Marshall — had fur so tightly matted with urine and feces that it cut off circulation to its paws. The ANNA Shelter staff stepped in to provide shelter and veterinary care.

Shelter director Ruth Thompson said Marshall’s owner has been charged with third-degree animal cruelty, and if found guilty, could face up to seven years in prison.

“There were felony charges filed against the person responsible for Marshall’s condition. The fact that he has serious bodily injury, he lost limbs because of this. It’ll be something good, you know bittersweet,” said Thompson.

Marshall underwent another surgery on Monday and is getting a little better each day. Once he is fully healed, the staff at ANNA Shelter will try to find him a new home.