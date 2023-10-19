(WHTM) – Bad Bunny is bringing his North America Most Wanted Tour to Pennsylvania.

The three-time GRAMMY winner’s long-awaited tour includes 47 shows including one in Philadelphia on April 19 at Wells Fargo Center.

The Philadelphia stop is the only Pennsylvania concert date in the Most Wanted Tour that includes multiple nights in cities including Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Atlanta, and Orlando.

“…the Most Wanted Tour will give attendees a more intimate experience than his previous tour and give life to his latest studio production with the legendary and high-energy stage presence he’s known for,” said the announcement on Live Nation. “With unprecedented success that has taken the world by storm, Bad Bunny’s tour is expected to be one of the most sought-after concert events of the year.”

Fans can register ahead of tickets going on sale now until Sunday, October 22 at 11:59 PM EST HERE for the Registration Onsale. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sale on October 25.